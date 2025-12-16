Left Menu

A Culinary Tribute to Lord Hanuman: The Vada Garland Festival

The Anjaneyar temple will celebrate Hanuman Jayanti by adorning its deity with a garland made of 108,000 vadas. Crafted by 33 expert cooks, the 18-foot idol of Lord Hanuman will be decorated on December 19. Preparations involve over two tons of ingredients, highlighting a unique devotional tradition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Namakkal(Tn) | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Anjaneyar temple is set to honor Hanuman Jayanti in a grand culinary display, as its deity will be adorned with a garland made from 108,000 vadas, a favorite snack of the deity.

The idol of Lord Hanuman, impressively standing at 18 feet, will be the centerpiece of this devotion-driven event. The preparation involves 33 expert cooks who have journeyed from Srirangam, contributing to this longstanding tradition for the eleventh consecutive year.

The elaborate preparations commenced on December 15, using over two tons of ingredients. The final strings of vadas will be completed on December 18, ready for the midnight decoration by temple priests. The temple doors will open for devotees from 5 am on December 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

