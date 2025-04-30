Left Menu

Amid Diplomatic Fallout, Pakistani Nationals Exit India Post-Pahalgam Attack

Following the Pahalgam terror attack killing 26 Indian tourists, India cut its diplomatic ties with Pakistan, leading to 786 Pakistani nationals leaving India via Attari border. Many affected individuals have expressed concerns over their uncertain futures, appealing for more time and consideration from the Indian government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 09:59 IST
Amid Diplomatic Fallout, Pakistani Nationals Exit India Post-Pahalgam Attack
Pakistani national returning after cancellation of visa (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic move, the Indian government has severed all ties with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in the death of 26 Indian tourists. The aftermath saw the cancellation of all visas for Pakistani nationals, prompting a mass exodus of 786 people who have left the country through the Attari border within a span of six days, as confirmed by a senior official.

Among those affected is Osama, a Pakistani national pursuing his bachelor's degree, who expressed his distress over leaving before completing his education. Having lived in India for 17 years, he remarked on his lack of prospects in Pakistan and urged the Indian government for more leniency, highlighting his integration into Indian life by mentioning he has voted there and holds a ration card.

Another Pakistani national, departing via the Attari border, shared her heartbreak of leaving her four daughters behind after residing in India for 41 years. She lamented that they are being unfairly punished for the Pahalgam attack, emphasizing the personal loss and upheaval faced by many. The attack in Pahalgam marks one of the deadliest incidents since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025