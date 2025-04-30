Amid Diplomatic Fallout, Pakistani Nationals Exit India Post-Pahalgam Attack

In a significant diplomatic move, the Indian government has severed all ties with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in the death of 26 Indian tourists. The aftermath saw the cancellation of all visas for Pakistani nationals, prompting a mass exodus of 786 people who have left the country through the Attari border within a span of six days, as confirmed by a senior official.

Among those affected is Osama, a Pakistani national pursuing his bachelor's degree, who expressed his distress over leaving before completing his education. Having lived in India for 17 years, he remarked on his lack of prospects in Pakistan and urged the Indian government for more leniency, highlighting his integration into Indian life by mentioning he has voted there and holds a ration card.

Another Pakistani national, departing via the Attari border, shared her heartbreak of leaving her four daughters behind after residing in India for 41 years. She lamented that they are being unfairly punished for the Pahalgam attack, emphasizing the personal loss and upheaval faced by many. The attack in Pahalgam marks one of the deadliest incidents since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans.

