Tragedy Strikes at Simhachalam Temple: Jagan Mohan Reddy to Meet Grieving Families

In a somber visit marking a tragedy at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Simhachalam, YSR Congress Party President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will arrive in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The former CM is set to meet the grieving families of devotees who lost their lives in a structural collapse during the temple's Chandanaotsavam festival.

The structure's collapse, which occurred in the early hours today, claimed the lives of eight devotees and injured four others. Rescue teams from the State and National Disaster Response Forces are actively searching for any others affected by the incident. An official reported that the incident took place around 2.30 am amid the festival's celebrations.

In response to this heart-wrenching event, current Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced ex gratia payments of Rs 25 lakh to each deceased victim's family and Rs 3 lakh for the injured. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged Rs 2 lakh from the PM's National Relief Fund for each bereaved family and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his deep sorrow over the tragedy, noting the pain of losing lives during a divine visitation. He urged for comprehensive medical treatment for the injured and total support for the affected families. YSRCP Leader Gowtham Reddy criticized the state government for inadequate arrangements leading to this disaster, drawing parallels to prior tragedies he attributed to governmental failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)