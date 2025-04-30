Congress Criticized for 'Gayab' Post Amid Political Uproar

Karnataka Legislative Assembly's Leader of Opposition, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, sharply criticized the Congress party over a controversial social media post targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Predicting Congress's defeat in the upcoming elections, he claimed the party has gained more popularity in Pakistan than in India, indicating a loss of domestic support.

The contentious post showed a headless image of the Prime Minister's attire with the caption 'Jimmedariyo ke samay – Gayab', implying absence during responsibilities. The BJP and its allies condemned the post, asserting it mimics Pakistani narratives, especially after the Pahalgam terror attack, which further fueled political tensions.

Reacting strongly, BJP spokespersons Pradeep Bhandari and Gaurav Bhatia accused the Congress of damaging national integrity and sending erroneous messages to Pakistan. In response to mounting criticism from the BJP and public, Congress deleted the post, but the incident has sparked broader debate on political messaging and national loyalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)