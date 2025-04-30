Political Firestorm: BJP's Majumdar Blames Bengal Government for Burra Bazar Blaze

In the wake of a devastating fire incident in Kolkata's Burra Bazar area, Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar launched a vehement criticism of the Mamata Banerjee-led state government. Comparing the tragedy to the mythological 'Laksha Griha', Majumdar attributed the disaster to rampant negligence and a failure of law enforcement.

Majumdar raised several questions about the state's accountability, particularly pointing a finger at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He further accused the state's fire brigade officials of prioritizing personal events over public safety, all while thanking the central government for quickly announcing ex-gratia relief to the affected families. "I thank the central government for declaring the ex-gratia and thank the PM for that," Majumdar stated passionately.

Meanwhile, the state government has also announced an ex-gratia payment for victims' families, amid ongoing rescue operations. TMC leaders, including Mamata Banerjee and Abhishekh Banerjee, have conveyed their condolences and support for the rehabilitation efforts. The fire at Hotel Rituraj resulted in the loss of 14 lives, and further investigations into the cause continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)