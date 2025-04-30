Uttarakhand Welcomes Pilgrims as Char Dham Yatra Begins

The Char Dham Yatra, a significant religious pilgrimage, has officially begun with the opening of the portals at Yamunotri on April 30. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the ceremony, marking the commencement of the revered journey. He assured the media that the state government is closely monitoring the Yatra to ensure a hassle-free experience for all the pilgrims.

Addressing a gathering of reporters, CM Dhami praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in enhancing the pilgrimage experience across the four Dhams, leading to a significant increase in pilgrim numbers since 2014. Special attention is being given to Yamunotri, with plans for a comprehensive development strategy and deploying helicopters to assess the damages caused by a disaster at the Yamuna Ghat.

Highlighting the cultural importance of the Yatra, Dhami described it as a festival for Uttarakhand's people. As preparations culminate to make the pilgrimage safe and smooth, reports indicate that more than 22 lakh devotees have already registered at the Rishikesh Transit Camp, eager to embark on this spiritual journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)