Tragedy Strikes Kolkata: Fire at Hotel Rituraj Claims 14 Lives

A devastating fire engulfed Hotel Rituraj, located near Falpatti Machhua in Kolkata, leading to the tragic deaths of 14 individuals, with several others injured. Responding to the catastrophe, fire tenders and a forensic team swiftly arrived at the scene.

According to Fire and Emergency Services Director-General Ranvir Kumar, the building's fire extinguishing system was non-functional. He noted that ongoing renovations on the first floor, involving combustible materials like plywood, may have sparked the blaze, which spread rapidly. 'The smoke was confined to the stairwells, reaching the higher floors, causing severe casualties,' he explained. Authorities revealed that the hotel's fire safety certificate had not been renewed for three years. A police complaint and FIR have been filed regarding the incident.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Banerjee praised both the fire services and local citizens for their valiant rescue efforts, which saved around 99 individuals. Further investigations into the mishap are ongoing.

