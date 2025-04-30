Left Menu

Government Hikes Sugarcane FRP for 2025-26 Season

The Indian government has increased the fair and remunerative price (FRP) of sugarcane for the 2025-26 season to Rs 355 per quintal, a 4.41% hike, benefiting 5 crore sugarcane farmers. This pivotal decision, aligned with CACP recommendations, ensures economic support for sugarcane producers amidst various extraction recovery rates.

In a crucial move, the Indian government announced an increase in the fair and remunerative price (FRP) of sugarcane for the forthcoming 2025-26 season, setting it at Rs 355 per quintal. The figure represents a 4.41% rise from the previous year, catering to the economic interests of over 5 crore sugarcane farmers.

Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs made this decision to bolster support for sugarcane producers. The FRP, calculated at a 10.25% recovery rate, also includes adjustments based on sugar recovery variances, ensuring fair compensation for varying production outputs.

The move derives from the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices' recommendations, aiming to stabilize and support the sugar sector, a key player in the agro-based industry, involving millions of workers and impacting rural economies profoundly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

