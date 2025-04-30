Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Nellore: Six Lives Lost as Car Slams into House

In Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, six people died, including five medical students, when a speeding car lost control and crashed into a house. The incident occurred in the Pothireddypalem area, claiming the lives of Narayana Medical College students and a man in a nearby shop.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 20:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating accident in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, six individuals, including five medical students, tragically lost their lives on Wednesday. According to local police, a speeding vehicle lost control and plowed into a house in the Pothireddypalem region.

Inspector Sudhakar Reddy of the Pothireddypalem police station confirmed the incident, stating, "Six people lost their lives in a tragic road accident near Pothireddypalem when a speeding car lost control and rammed into a house." The victims include five students from Narayana Medical College.

The sixth victim, identified as Ramanayya, was caught in the crash while at a nearby shop. Local authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event, with further details expected to emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

