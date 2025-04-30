Tragic Collision in Nellore: Six Lives Lost as Car Slams into House
In Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, six people died, including five medical students, when a speeding car lost control and crashed into a house. The incident occurred in the Pothireddypalem area, claiming the lives of Narayana Medical College students and a man in a nearby shop.
In a devastating accident in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, six individuals, including five medical students, tragically lost their lives on Wednesday. According to local police, a speeding vehicle lost control and plowed into a house in the Pothireddypalem region.
Inspector Sudhakar Reddy of the Pothireddypalem police station confirmed the incident, stating, "Six people lost their lives in a tragic road accident near Pothireddypalem when a speeding car lost control and rammed into a house." The victims include five students from Narayana Medical College.
The sixth victim, identified as Ramanayya, was caught in the crash while at a nearby shop. Local authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event, with further details expected to emerge.
(With inputs from agencies.)