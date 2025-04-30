Argentine Soybeans Surge Amidst Agricultural Shifts
Argentine farmers sold 230,000 metric tons of soybeans in a single day, marking the largest sale of 2025. This surge was driven by financial pressures and improved weather conditions, despite recent market slowdowns. The Rosario exchange forecasts a significant 45.5 million-ton harvest for 2024/25.
In a significant turnaround for Argentina's agricultural sector, farmers unloaded a substantial 230,000 metric tons of soybeans in a single day, according to data released by the Rosario grains exchange. This is the most sizable single-day sale of the year, recorded on Tuesday.
While Argentina stands as the globe's leading exporter of soybean oil and meal, recent sales had been sluggish, inhibited by harvesting delays due to problematic weather and policy uncertainties. However, as wheat planting season approaches, financial pressures are compelling producers to begin selling their soybean stock, according to agribusiness analyst Lorena D'Angelo.
The recent improvement in weather has facilitated a better harvest pace, with figures between April 24 and 29 almost reaching 800,000 tons, surpassing the previous week's total of 713,000 tons. Argentina is expecting dry conditions conducive for agriculture, as per the Buenos Aires grains exchange's latest weather report.
