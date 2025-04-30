Left Menu

Uttarakhand Prepares Vaccination Camps for Haj Yatra 2025 Pilgrims

Uttarakhand State Haj Committee plans vaccination camps for Haj Yatra-2025. Vaccines include Meningitis, Influenza, and Polio. Scheduled across various districts, efforts involve strict protocol adherence to ensure vaccinated pilgrims. The initiative stresses timely action and efficient management by medical personnel.

In preparation for the upcoming Haj Yatra-2025, the Uttarakhand State Haj Committee has outlined plans to establish vaccination camps throughout the state. The initiative, following precedent, aims to immunize selected pilgrims with vaccines against Meningococcal Meningitis, Seasonal Influenza, and Oral Polio, as per a release on Wednesday.

Officials disclosed that the Deputy Secretary of Minority Welfare has urged the Director General of Medical Health to expedite actions for the vaccination program. The directive includes ensuring that medical personnel are deployed effectively for smooth implementation. On May 3, 2025, 202 Haj applicants from areas like Jaspur and Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar will receive vaccinations, with locations earmarked across various districts.

The vaccination drive's organizational strategy emphasizes the presence of female health workers to accommodate female pilgrims. Executive Officer instructions underline maintaining vaccine stock in line with the number of registered pilgrims. Medical teams are expected to adhere to protocol, including the documentation of vaccine details and piloting timely arrival at camps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

