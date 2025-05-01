Social Media's Role in Colombian Rebel Recruitment

In a troubling development, rebel groups in Colombia have turned to social media platforms such as Facebook and TikTok to entice children into their ranks, according to the United Nations. The UN's top human rights official in Colombia, Scott Campbell, highlighted the urgent need for increased investment in automated technologies and human moderators to remove content that lures youth from disadvantaged communities.

The UN has expressed concerns that companies prioritize moderation efforts in the global north over the global south, where the threat is gravest for children and Indigenous groups. Campbell, leveraging his experience as a technology specialist, pressed tech giants like Meta and TikTok to enhance their collaboration with Colombian law enforcement to curb this growing trend.

As rebel groups exploit these digital tools to glamorize their operations with enticing videos, Campbell underscores the challenge of balancing freedom of expression with eliminating harmful content. Despite removals, the persistence of these recruitment strategies demands rigorous and collaborative action among social media companies and legal authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)