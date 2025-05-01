Left Menu

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Flags Off Haj Pilgrimage, Emphasizes Seamless Experience

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju celebrated the departure of Haj pilgrims from Indira Gandhi International Airport, underscoring the government's pledge for a smooth pilgrimage. Joining efforts with Saudi Arabia's Deputy Chief of Mission, he conveyed good wishes to all pilgrims, spotlighting the government's comprehensive orientation program for deputationists managing the pilgrimage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 09:42 IST
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Flags Off Haj Pilgrimage, Emphasizes Seamless Experience
Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Minority and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju visited the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday to personally extend congratulations and best wishes to departing Haj pilgrims. Rijiju announced that nearly 400 pilgrims would embark on their journey, lauding the efficient management on site.

Rijiju highlighted the collaboration with the Deputy Chief of Mission from Saudi Arabia and conveyed his heartfelt wishes to the 1,22,518 pilgrims beginning the sacred Haj passage. Initial flights have already departed with 288 pilgrims from Lucknow and 262 from Hyderabad, marking the start of a seamless pilgrimage experience promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

During a separate event in April, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian inaugurated a two-day training program for 620 selected Haj deputationists, crucial for effective Haj operations. These deputationists, chosen through a rigorous selection process, are trained extensively on issues such as health, crowd management, and the successful Haj Suvidha App, for providing assistance in Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025