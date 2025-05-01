Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Flags Off Haj Pilgrimage, Emphasizes Seamless Experience

Union Minister for Minority and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju visited the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday to personally extend congratulations and best wishes to departing Haj pilgrims. Rijiju announced that nearly 400 pilgrims would embark on their journey, lauding the efficient management on site.

Rijiju highlighted the collaboration with the Deputy Chief of Mission from Saudi Arabia and conveyed his heartfelt wishes to the 1,22,518 pilgrims beginning the sacred Haj passage. Initial flights have already departed with 288 pilgrims from Lucknow and 262 from Hyderabad, marking the start of a seamless pilgrimage experience promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

During a separate event in April, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian inaugurated a two-day training program for 620 selected Haj deputationists, crucial for effective Haj operations. These deputationists, chosen through a rigorous selection process, are trained extensively on issues such as health, crowd management, and the successful Haj Suvidha App, for providing assistance in Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)