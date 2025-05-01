Left Menu

Empowering Credit Access: SEED Summit Launched by South Indian Bank

South Indian Bank launched the inaugural National Co-lending Summit – SEED, aiming to enhance partnerships with NBFCs and HFCs through innovative financial solutions in various lending verticals. The summit supports expanded credit access and business growth, particularly for underserved markets, aligning with RBI guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 01-05-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 12:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

South Indian Bank (SIB) hosted its first National Co-lending Summit – SEED in Kochi, Kerala, on April 29, 2025. This groundbreaking event aims to bolster partnerships with non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) through digitally-driven solutions.

Organized by SIB's Strategic Alliances & Digital Business Department, the summit aligns with the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines to extend co-lending to all regulated entities. It seeks to foster collaborations that enhance credit access and foster business growth, particularly in underserved areas. The summit caters to retail, agriculture, and MSME lending sectors.

The summit featured presentations from top NBFCs/HFCs on bespoke co-lending propositions, showcasing real-world solutions to boost SIB's growth. South Indian Bank, a prominent private sector bank in Kerala, continues to expand its nationwide presence and platform for financial innovation.

