Indian Navy Asserts Dominance in Arabian Sea Amid Rising Tensions

The Indian Navy has significantly increased its operational presence in the Arabian Sea, focusing on extensive drills within India's Exclusive Economic Zone. This move comes amid escalating regional tensions after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Defense sources confirm that warships have heightened their alert status, conducting multiple anti-ship and anti-aircraft firings to underscore combat readiness and act as a deterrent.

In tandem with the Navy, the Indian Coast Guard has bolstered its deployment near the international maritime boundary off the Gujarat coast, enhancing surveillance measures. The Indian Navy's recent successful anti-ship missile firings highlight their operational alertness in defense of maritime interests.

According to an Indian Navy spokesperson on social media platform X, the recent exercises aim to demonstrate the Navy's operational preparedness and long-range precision strike capabilities. This demonstration of readiness also follows the recent escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan.

In another show of strength, the Indian Navy's warship INS Surat completed a successful test of the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MR-SAM) system. This maneuver occurred prior to anticipated missile tests by Pakistan, underscoring India's commitment to maintaining a robust defense in the Arabian Sea.

The successful engagement of a sea skimming target by the INS Surat marks another milestone in strengthening India's defense capabilities, reaffirmed by the Indian Navy on social media platform X.

