Inclusive Tourism Initiative Showcases Mexico’s Maya World at Tianguis Turístico 2025

A major cultural and tourism milestone was reached this week with the official presentation of the Catalogue of Cultural and Community-Based Tourism Experiences of Mexico's Maya World at the renowned Tianguis Turístico México 2025. This significant initiative, spearheaded by UNESCO in partnership with the Mundo Maya Organization and the Ministries of Tourism from five Mexican states, highlighted the growing importance of inclusive, sustainable, and regenerative tourism in the Maya region.

Representatives from Campeche, Chiapas, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, and Yucatán unveiled a rich array of tourism experiences that honor the cultural, natural, and living heritage of the Maya people. The catalogue, which is to be made available on the Mundo Maya Organization's website, details more than 100 community-driven tourism initiatives, with 42 of them validated for immediate promotion based on rigorous criteria including sustainability, authenticity, and tourism potential.

The event was marked by vibrant community participation, including cooperatives and local leaders from across the five states. One standout example was the Experiencia de cocina tradicional (traditional cooking experience) in Maní, Yucatán, showcasing gastronomic heritage and communal identity. This and similar experiences are meant not just as tourist attractions, but as vehicles for cultural preservation, education, and economic development.

Cross-Border Cooperation and Regional Integration

This regional endeavor is part of a broader framework under the Mundo Maya Organization, which also includes Belize, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. These nations collaborate to develop and promote tourism offerings that transcend borders, emphasize shared heritage, and stimulate inclusive economic growth. According to Andrés Morales, UNESCO Representative in Mexico, “this project strengthens cultural ties and encourages cooperation across national borders, while empowering local communities through dignified and sustainable livelihoods.”

Community Empowerment and Cultural Routes

As part of the initiative, community capacities were enhanced through training in sustainable tourism management, experience design, and storytelling. The aim is to empower communities to autonomously manage tourism ventures, ensuring long-term benefits and preserving cultural integrity.

The project also launched four thematic tourism routes designed to immerse visitors in the rich tapestry of the Maya region’s history, culture, and landscapes:

Puuc Route : Showcasing architectural marvels and heritage towns.

Caste War Route : Recounting the history and resistance of indigenous communities.

Southern Archaeological Route : Highlighting lesser-known but vital archaeological sites.

Route of the Mayan Rivers: Connecting natural ecosystems with ancient water-based civilizations.

These routes provide structured frameworks that connect travelers with living communities, landscapes, rituals, and stories that define the Maya identity.

Official Endorsement and National Participation

The catalogue and its underlying mission were endorsed at the highest levels, with the presence of Mexico’s Secretary of Tourism, Josefina Rodríguez Zamora; Undersecretary Sebastián Ramírez Mendoza; and Governor of Yucatán, Joaquín Díaz Mena. These officials emphasized the federal and state commitment to recognizing tourism as a strategic tool for regional cohesion, cultural resilience, and economic transformation.

A Vision for Sustainable Futures

The Mundo Maya catalogue aligns closely with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those concerning poverty alleviation, gender equality, responsible consumption, and climate action. The initiative promotes ethical tourism that minimizes environmental impact while maximizing cultural exchange and mutual respect.

An interactive, user-friendly version of the catalogue will soon be available online, providing travelers, investors, and policymakers with detailed information on the unique value propositions of each community-based experience, including GPS locations, identity markers, and sustainability indicators.

Looking Ahead

UNESCO and its partners reaffirmed their commitment to shaping tourism models that go beyond economics. The vision is for tourism to serve as a force for cultural dignity, social justice, and environmental stewardship.

With the formal launch of the catalogue at Tianguis Turístico México 2025, the Maya region is poised to become a benchmark for how tourism can thrive in harmony with tradition, community, and nature — setting an example not just for Latin America, but for the world.