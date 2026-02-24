Left Menu

President Murmu's Visit to Spark Cultural Heritage Development in Jamshedpur

President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Jamshedpur for a significant cultural project. Preparations are being made for the groundwork of the Sri Jagannath Spiritual and Cultural Charitable Centre Trust. The ceremony will feature key officials and aims to replicate the historic Jagannath temple in Puri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:56 IST
President Murmu's Visit to Spark Cultural Heritage Development in Jamshedpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for President Droupadi Murmu's forthcoming visit to Jamshedpur, officials are working tirelessly to ensure a smooth reception. The President is expected to visit the industrial city on Thursday, as officials, led by Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi and Senior Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey, meticulously inspected key locations including the airport and Tata Manipal Medical College.

Droupadi Murmu will participate in a ground-breaking ceremony for the planned Sri Jagannath Spiritual and Cultural Charitable Centre Trust in Kadma, slated for February 26. The event will include Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar, and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, among other dignitaries.

S.K. Behera, managing trustee and industrialist, revealed that the upcoming centre will be a replica of the iconic 12th-century Jagannath temple in Puri. Positioned on 2.5 acres near the Kharkhai river, the project's estimated cost is Rs 100 crore, promising a hub for cultural and spiritual enrichment.

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Leap Toward Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Karnataka's Leap Toward Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
2
Gold Sheds Value Amid Dollar Surge and Trade Talks Uncertainty

Gold Sheds Value Amid Dollar Surge and Trade Talks Uncertainty

 Global
3
Himachal's Green Revolution: From Medicinal Plants to Super Pollutants

Himachal's Green Revolution: From Medicinal Plants to Super Pollutants

 India
4

Vayu Shakti: Air Force's Daring Display in the Thar Desert

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026