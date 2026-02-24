President Murmu's Visit to Spark Cultural Heritage Development in Jamshedpur

In preparation for President Droupadi Murmu's forthcoming visit to Jamshedpur, officials are working tirelessly to ensure a smooth reception. The President is expected to visit the industrial city on Thursday, as officials, led by Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi and Senior Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey, meticulously inspected key locations including the airport and Tata Manipal Medical College.

Droupadi Murmu will participate in a ground-breaking ceremony for the planned Sri Jagannath Spiritual and Cultural Charitable Centre Trust in Kadma, slated for February 26. The event will include Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar, and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, among other dignitaries.

S.K. Behera, managing trustee and industrialist, revealed that the upcoming centre will be a replica of the iconic 12th-century Jagannath temple in Puri. Positioned on 2.5 acres near the Kharkhai river, the project's estimated cost is Rs 100 crore, promising a hub for cultural and spiritual enrichment.