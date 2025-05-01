Iran's Abandoned Economic Dreams in Syria

Iran had ambitious plans for Syria, reminiscent of the U.S. Marshall Plan but ultimately troubled by corruption, sanctions, and financial challenges. Documents unearthed by Reuters from Iran's embassy in Damascus reveal Tehran's vision to build an economic empire through Syria's reconstruction.

The fall of Bashar al-Assad curtailed these ambitions, along with sectarian conflicts and regional geopolitical dynamics. Iran's significant investments, spanning factories, military projects, and infrastructure, remained largely unrecouped, leaving Iranian investors and local partners in financial straits.

This setback comes amid Iran's wider regional struggles, with increased pressure from the West and losses against regional rivals like Israel. Syria's new leadership, under Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, grapples with economic recovery, as Iranian and Syrian stakeholders reassess their post-war roles and futures.

