Left Menu

JSW Neo Energy Seals Landmark Hydro Storage Pact in Uttar Pradesh

JSW Neo Energy, a subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed a significant agreement with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd for 1,500 MW of pumped hydro energy storage. This project, which is projected to be operational in six years, supports the company's goal to reach 40 GWh of storage capacity by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:13 IST
JSW Neo Energy Seals Landmark Hydro Storage Pact in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Neo Energy Ltd, a subsidiary of JSW Energy, has entered into an agreement with the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL). This deal is for the procurement of 1,500 MW / 12,000 MWh of pumped hydro energy storage. The company announced this milestone on Thursday.

The pumped hydro storage power procurement agreement is set to supply energy storage for 40 years, with JSW Neo Energy receiving a fixed capacity charge of Rs 77.2 lakh per MW annually. Located in Sonbhadra district, the project allows an 8-hour scheduled discharge, with a maximum continuous discharge of 6 hours per day.

This development enhances JSW Neo Energy's energy storage capacity, now at 28.3 GWh inclusive of 26.4 GWh from PSP. The company remains on track to achieve its ambitious target of 40 GWh by 2030, with the project expected to commence operations within the next six years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025