Swift Harvesting Near Indo-Pak Border Amid Security Concerns

Indian farmers have completed wheat harvesting near the Pakistan border in Punjab and Rajasthan. This early harvest was urged due to security concerns following a recent attack. The yield is reportedly better than previous years, despite the expedited timeline used to ensure safety.

  • Country:
  • India

In an expedited move, Indian farmers along the border with Pakistan have successfully completed this season's wheat harvest, according to government officials. The areas of Punjab and Rajasthan were the focus of the operation.

Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra confirmed the completion during a recent press conference, addressing the status of wheat harvesting near the volatile 3,310-kilometre India-Pakistan border. Agriculture Commissioner Praveen Kumar Singh highlighted the substantial wheat cultivation in Punjab's border regions.

The accelerated harvest was advised following recent tensions and a deadly attack in Kashmir on April 22. Officials required prompt action to mitigate risks, with sources confirming a fully harvested yield that surpassed expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

