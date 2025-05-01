Congress Hails Caste Census as Victory for Social Justice

Congress supporters in Hyderabad have jubilantly honored the decision by the Central government to include a caste census in the forthcoming population count, crediting opposition leader Rahul Gandhi for his role in advocating for the move. This development was met with celebrations, including the pouring of milk over posters and the distribution of sweets, recognizing the decision as a significant triumph for social justice.

Chants supporting the Congress leadership and demands for social justice were echoed by party workers across Hyderabad, underscoring a long-standing demand for a caste-based census aimed at equitable resource allocation and representation. Posters displayed messages celebrating Gandhi's foresight in championing the cause, with similar sentiments echoed nationwide.

In a press statement, Rahul Gandhi argued for a structured timeline to efficiently conduct the caste census, suggesting Telangana's recent efforts could serve as a model for national implementation. He criticized the central government's delay, expressing support for the recent commitment and calling for additional measures including reservations in private educational institutions to advance social equity.

(With inputs from agencies.)