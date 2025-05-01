Mukesh Ambani Envisions India's Rise as Media & Entertainment Giant at WAVES 2025

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, declared on Thursday that India is spearheading the technological innovation in the media and entertainment industry. Speaking at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, inaugurated today at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, Ambani underscored the country's burgeoning economy as a catalyst for its emergence as a global market leader.

Ambani emphasized that India, with its 1.4 billion creators and consumers, is a demographic, economic, and creative powerhouse. He remarked that India is not merely participating in the media technology revolution but is leading it, noting that Indian VFX is now enhancing Hollywood productions. He highlighted the immense volume of content produced annually across multiple formats and languages, facilitated by affordability in high-speed internet provided by Jio.

Through JioCinema, Ambani stated, viewership records have been shattered, setting a new standard for interactive sports viewing. This, coupled with a new partnership with Disney, heralds a new era of digital storytelling. He emphasized the potential growth of India's media and entertainment industry to over 100 billion dollars in the next decade, stressing the need for investment in content clusters and training in animation and VFX.

The WAVES 2025 summit has drawn participants from over 90 countries, including 10,000 delegates and 1,000 creators. It features a series of sessions showcasing opportunities in broadcasting, infotainment, and digital media. India also hosts the Global Media Dialogue during the summit, a landmark moment in India's engagement with the global industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)