Spotlight on Broadway: 2024-2025 Tony Awards Nominations Announced

The much-anticipated nominations for the 2024-2025 Broadway Tony Awards have been unveiled, showcasing a diverse array of talent and productions vying for top honors.

Among the best play nominees are 'English,' 'The Hills of California,' and 'John Proctor is the Villain.' In the musical theater sector, 'Buena Vista Social Club' and 'Maybe Happy Ending' stand out.

Noteworthy performances include George Clooney in 'Good Night, and Good Luck' and Sarah Snook in 'The Picture of Dorian Gray.' The industry eagerly awaits the final decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)