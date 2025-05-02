Delhi-NCR Faces Havoc: Traffic and Flights Hit by Torrential Rains

The Delhi-NCR area is grappling with massive traffic congestion as heavy rains uprooted trees and flooded vehicles, causing chaos on the roads. Key areas such as Gurgaon, Delhi Airport, and Minto Road experienced severe waterlogging, leading to significant public inconvenience.

In the early hours today, parts of Delhi were hit by heavy showers, resulting in waterlogged streets and disrupted traffic across the capital. Adverse weather conditions have also led to flight disruptions at Delhi Airport, as confirmed by officials.

'Flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport due to the inclement weather and thunderstorms,' stated Delhi Airport in a previously issued advisory on X. The airport's ground teams are coordinating with stakeholders to minimize disruptions. Passengers are advised to stay updated via their airlines regarding flight statuses.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for severe weather in the Delhi NCR, urging residents to prioritize safety. The advisory recommends avoiding travel, staying indoors, seeking safety away from trees or concrete structures, and unplugging electronic devices to prevent damage or injury.

The IMD had previously forecasted isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in regions including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. This unpredictable weather is expected to persist from May 1 to May 6 with potential hailstorms and thundersquall winds expected in Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)