Left Menu

Delhi-NCR Faces Havoc: Traffic and Flights Hit by Torrential Rains

Heavy rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region has led to significant traffic disruptions and flight delays as waterlogging inundated major areas like Gurgaon and Delhi Airport. Authorities issued weather warnings and advised residents to remain cautious due to further severe weather forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 10:42 IST
Delhi-NCR Faces Havoc: Traffic and Flights Hit by Torrential Rains
Visuals from Gurgaon (Photo'/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi-NCR area is grappling with massive traffic congestion as heavy rains uprooted trees and flooded vehicles, causing chaos on the roads. Key areas such as Gurgaon, Delhi Airport, and Minto Road experienced severe waterlogging, leading to significant public inconvenience.

In the early hours today, parts of Delhi were hit by heavy showers, resulting in waterlogged streets and disrupted traffic across the capital. Adverse weather conditions have also led to flight disruptions at Delhi Airport, as confirmed by officials.

'Flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport due to the inclement weather and thunderstorms,' stated Delhi Airport in a previously issued advisory on X. The airport's ground teams are coordinating with stakeholders to minimize disruptions. Passengers are advised to stay updated via their airlines regarding flight statuses.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for severe weather in the Delhi NCR, urging residents to prioritize safety. The advisory recommends avoiding travel, staying indoors, seeking safety away from trees or concrete structures, and unplugging electronic devices to prevent damage or injury.

The IMD had previously forecasted isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in regions including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. This unpredictable weather is expected to persist from May 1 to May 6 with potential hailstorms and thundersquall winds expected in Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025