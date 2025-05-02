Delhi's Battle with Unseasonal Rain: Minister Verma Assesses Flood Impact

An unexpected deluge hit Delhi early Friday, leading to widespread waterlogging. Taking charge of the situation, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma assessed the impact, sharing updates via social media. He reported efficient operation of four pumps at Minto Bridge to clear accumulated water.

Verma highlighted ongoing drainage cleaning efforts by various civic bodies and addressed a burst pipe issue. The intense rain caused chaos, affecting traffic and flights across the capital. NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal also toured flood-hit areas, assuring residents of effective action against potential inconveniences.

Tragedy struck as a tree in Dwarka's Kharkhari Canal village fell, killing a woman and her three children. Her husband sustained minor injuries. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department warned of severe weather, advising residents to stay indoors and adhere to safety protocols to mitigate risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)