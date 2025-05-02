Left Menu

Delhi's Battle with Unseasonal Rain: Minister Verma Assesses Flood Impact

Delhi faced heavy rainfall on Friday, causing waterlogging and traffic issues. Minister Parvesh Verma and NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal inspected affected areas, promising swift action. A tragic incident in Dwarka, where a tree fell, resulted in four deaths. The IMD advises caution as severe weather persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 10:43 IST
Delhi's Battle with Unseasonal Rain: Minister Verma Assesses Flood Impact
Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma taking stock of the affected areas. (Photo/X@p_sahibsingh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An unexpected deluge hit Delhi early Friday, leading to widespread waterlogging. Taking charge of the situation, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma assessed the impact, sharing updates via social media. He reported efficient operation of four pumps at Minto Bridge to clear accumulated water.

Verma highlighted ongoing drainage cleaning efforts by various civic bodies and addressed a burst pipe issue. The intense rain caused chaos, affecting traffic and flights across the capital. NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal also toured flood-hit areas, assuring residents of effective action against potential inconveniences.

Tragedy struck as a tree in Dwarka's Kharkhari Canal village fell, killing a woman and her three children. Her husband sustained minor injuries. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department warned of severe weather, advising residents to stay indoors and adhere to safety protocols to mitigate risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025