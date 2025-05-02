Left Menu

India's Unyielding Stand Against Terrorism Amidst Rising Tensions with Pakistan

In the wake of the Pahalgam attack, India asserts its strong stance against terrorism, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy. Defence experts stress India's superpower status and determination. Pakistani political reactions stem from fear of India's next move. Union Home Minister assures no leniency toward terrorism, with global support backing India's resolve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 10:46 IST
Defence Expert Sanjeev Srivastava (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
As diplomatic tensions simmer following the Pahalgam attack, defence expert Sanjeev Srivastava has highlighted the fears driving Pakistani politicians to issue statements against India. Addressing Pakistan MP Palwasha Khan's comments, Srivastava reaffirmed India's position as a superpower, capable of enacting decisive action against terrorism.

Srivastava emphasized that statements from Pakistan will not impact India's resolve, stating that the nation remains committed to a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. India is poised to take necessary measures, a sentiment echoed during a statement to ANI. These actions reflect the new and assertive stance taken by India's current administration.

In a resonant speech, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that the government will meticulously pursue all those involved in terrorism, reflecting a comprehensive effort to protect the nation. The BJP-led regime's stance underscores an unwavering mission to eradicate terrorism, with reassurance that international allies stand in solidarity with India against these threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

