Delhi's Power Disruption: Storms, Trees, and Restoration Efforts
A thunderstorm in Delhi on Friday caused power cuts due to uprooted trees damaging electrical installations. Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited reported 22 complaints, which were resolved in under an hour. Electricity was temporarily suspended in some areas to prevent hazards while an assessment is ongoing.
Power outages swept across Delhi on Friday morning following a thunderstorm that uprooted numerous trees and damaged electrical installations.
According to a spokesperson from Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), the company received 22 power cut complaints, all resolved within minutes to an hour.
The severe weather conditions, including heavy rain and strong winds, led to power disruptions as fallen trees and branches impacted power lines. As a safety precaution, electricity supply was halted in certain zones to prevent electrocution incidents, while assessments of the distribution network continue.
