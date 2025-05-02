Brexit Battles: Arbitrators Issue Mixed Verdict on Fishing Rights

In a significant development, the Permanent Court of Arbitration has delivered a mixed ruling regarding the post-Brexit fishing rights dispute between Britain and the European Union. This dispute centered around Britain's ban on fishing sandeels in its North Sea waters, potentially impacting UK's plans to 'reset' its relationship with the EU.

The three-member panel found that the ban was not "proportionate" in English waters, necessitating action from Britain to comply with the decision. However, the panel dismissed EU's allegations regarding Scottish waters, affirming that the entire ban was not discriminatory and partly aligned with scientific advice.

Financially, the dispute is minor, with Britain citing a potential revenue hit of 45 million pounds for non-UK vessels. Politically, the issue is thorny as it surfaces ahead of a UK-EU summit aimed at boosting cooperation. Britain's rationale is ecosystem preservation, while the EU insists on rights discussion inclusion.

