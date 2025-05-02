Brexit Battles: Arbitrators Issue Mixed Verdict on Fishing Rights
A tribunal has issued a mixed ruling on post-Brexit fishing rights between Britain and the EU, addressing a British ban on fishing sandeels. The court found the ban disproportionate in England but accepted the closure in Scottish waters. The political implications may affect upcoming EU-UK summits.
In a significant development, the Permanent Court of Arbitration has delivered a mixed ruling regarding the post-Brexit fishing rights dispute between Britain and the European Union. This dispute centered around Britain's ban on fishing sandeels in its North Sea waters, potentially impacting UK's plans to 'reset' its relationship with the EU.
The three-member panel found that the ban was not "proportionate" in English waters, necessitating action from Britain to comply with the decision. However, the panel dismissed EU's allegations regarding Scottish waters, affirming that the entire ban was not discriminatory and partly aligned with scientific advice.
Financially, the dispute is minor, with Britain citing a potential revenue hit of 45 million pounds for non-UK vessels. Politically, the issue is thorny as it surfaces ahead of a UK-EU summit aimed at boosting cooperation. Britain's rationale is ecosystem preservation, while the EU insists on rights discussion inclusion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brexit
- fishing rights
- EU
- UK
- tribunal
- sandeels
- North Sea
- arbitration
- Scottish waters
- revenue loss
ALSO READ
Insolvency Tribunal Affirms Liquidation of Sintex Plastics Technology
Tribunal Calls for Answers on Illegal Colonies in South Delhi Forest Areas
Green Tribunal Halts Illegal Noida Construction
Tribunal Targets Illegal Sand Mining on Yamuna Riverbed
National Green Tribunal's Call to Action: Protecting Delhi's Southern Ridge