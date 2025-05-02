Left Menu

OPEC+ Meeting Accelerated: Implications for Global Oil Markets

Eight OPEC+ countries have moved their meeting to plan June's oil production policy from Monday to Saturday. They are debating whether to adopt a larger oil output hike. Last month, Saudi Arabia's push led to increased output, dropping oil prices to a four-year low.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 20:09 IST
OPEC+ Meeting Accelerated: Implications for Global Oil Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a sudden change, eight OPEC+ countries have rescheduled their upcoming meeting to discuss oil production policy in June. Originally planned for Monday, the meeting will now occur on Saturday, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The reasons behind this schedule shift remain unclear, but insiders indicate that the group will discuss whether to pursue another accelerated increase in oil output for June or maintain a more modest boost as initially planned.

In May, Saudi Arabia advocated for a significant increase in oil output, driving prices below $60 a barrel, a four-year low. This month's output target is 411,000 barrels per day, significantly surpassing prior agreements. Discussions continue on whether to implement a similar strategy for June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025