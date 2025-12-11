Left Menu

U.S. Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker: Escalating Tensions and Rising Oil Prices

The U.S. seized a sanctioned oil tanker near Venezuela, escalating tensions as oil prices rose. President Trump called the seizure a significant move against President Maduro. Venezuela condemned the act as piracy. The tanker Skipper, linked to Iranian oil trading, was intercepted amid U.S. sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 09:17 IST
In a significant escalation of geopolitical tensions, the U.S. seized a sanctioned oil tanker off Venezuela's coast, President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday. This move caused a spike in oil prices and marked a bold stance by the U.S. against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuela's government quickly denounced the seizure, branding it as "blatant theft" and "an act of international piracy." The incident represents the first U.S. seizure of a Venezuelan oil cargo amid sanctions implemented since 2019, intensifying the longstanding conflict between the two nations.

The tanker, identified as Skipper, was believed to be involved in illegal Iranian oil trading. Before its capture, Skipper had transferred a substantial amount of Venezuela's crude oil. With oil futures rising after the seizure, market analysts predicted ongoing disruptions in oil supply, further complicating the global energy landscape.

