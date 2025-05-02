Energy Executives Jailed for Multi-Million Bribery Scandal

Two former senior executives from renowned energy companies E.ON and Centrica's British Gas have been sentenced to imprisonment for accepting substantial bribes. The corruption scandal was revealed by Britain's Crown Prosecution Service on Friday.

Mark Baker, aged 56, and Matthew Heyward, aged 51, were implicated in a bribery case where over £2 million was received in exchange for commercial contracts. Both men commenced their illicit activities at E.ON before continuing their malpractices while employed at British Gas.

Occurring between 2011 and 2015, the bribes were manifested in various forms such as cash payments, vehicle ownership transfers, falsified documentation for financial applications, luxurious hotel stays, and even household amenities like air-conditioning units.

