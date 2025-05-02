Rising Tensions: Rubio's Firm Stance on Iran's Nuclear Program
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio demands Iran halt uranium enrichment and missile development. The U.S. and Iran remain divided in nuclear talks as Rubio criticizes Iran's support for terrorism and missile programs. Tensions rise with Trump threatening action and Iran resisting U.S. pressures.
In a significant development, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called for Iran to cease its uranium enrichment and abandon long-range missile development, urging for American inspections of Iranian facilities. His statements highlight persistent differences in nuclear discussions that have seen a recent postponement.
Rubio, while speaking on Fox News' Hannity, emphasized that Iran must end its support for terrorism and weapons programs. He criticized Iran's military expansion as escalating regional tensions, reflected by President Donald Trump's warning of possible military action without an accord.
Following a delay in talks and tightened oil sanctions announced by Trump, Iran declared its opposition to coercive tactics, insisting on diplomatic engagement while maintaining its nuclear rights under the Non-Proliferation Treaty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
