Controversy Heats Up Over Caste Census as Odisha Deputy CM Slams Congress

Odisha Deputy CM Pravati Parida criticizes Congress for claiming credit on caste census announcement, citing previous inaction. Political parties like RJD celebrate this move while Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addresses concerns over transparency and intention in state-run caste surveys, pushing for inclusion in the national census.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 23:12 IST
Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida lashed out at the Congress party on Friday, accusing them of trying to take undeserved credit for the announcement of a caste census. Parida highlighted the party's failure to implement such a census during its long tenure in power.

Her remarks come amidst a backdrop of celebratory gestures from other political entities. For instance, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) expressed jubilation through posters lauding leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav for their consistent push towards a caste-based census, viewing the recent governmental nod as a victory.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also voiced concerns regarding the transparency and motives behind certain state-led caste surveys. According to Vaishnaw, many of these surveys seemed politically motivated, prompting the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to incorporate caste enumeration into the central census agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

