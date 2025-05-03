EPA's 1980s-Level Overhaul: Restructuring for Clean Air and Water

In a bid to streamline operations, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency unveiled plans to downsize its workforce to numbers not seen since the 1980s and slash its budget by $300 million for fiscal year 2026. This restructuring aims to enhance the incorporation of science within its rulemakings.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin emphasized that these changes are essential for focusing the agency's efforts on delivering the cleanest air, land, and water to American communities. The reorganization will also see the consolidation of several key offices.

The adjustment reflects the blueprint of executive orders crafted by former President Donald Trump, which called for a leaner, more efficient governmental approach to addressing environmental issues.

