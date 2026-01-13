Unlocking Economic Benefits through Clean Air Initiatives in India

India's battle against air pollution poses both a challenge and an opportunity. According to a new report by Dalberg Advisors in partnership with the Clean Air Fund, the nation can unlock USD 220 billion in economic benefits by adopting clean air solutions across key sectors.

Air pollution in India has continued to burden the economy, affecting productivity, increasing healthcare costs, and diminishing consumer activity. Despite government efforts, PM2.5 levels in many urban areas remain alarmingly high. This report presents solutions that, if properly executed, could slash these levels by 20% by 2030.

The report also underscores the creation of nearly 1.4 million jobs and prevention of economic losses amounting to USD 85 billion by 2030. Emphasized strategies include enhancing private sector investment, fostering skill development, and leveraging digital public infrastructure to integrate clean-air initiatives with India's development goals.

