Leaders Unite for Drug-Free Chandigarh: A Call for Social Change

Punjab and Haryana leaders joined forces in the 'Walk for Drug-Free Chandigarh,' urging youth to abandon drug glorification and seek inspiration from sports icons. Emphasizing unity, they highlighted ongoing efforts against drug addiction, inspiring national resonance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 11:18 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini joined forces in the 'Walk for Drug-Free Chandigarh' campaign on Friday, with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya also participating. The event aimed to mobilize the youth against drug abuse, a pressing concern for the region.

During the event, CM Bhagwant Mann spoke passionately about witnessing a 'revolution' against drugs in Chandigarh. He called on young people to reject musicians who romanticize drug use in their lyrics, urging them instead to draw inspiration from legendary sports figures such as Milkha Singh and Harmanpreet Kaur.

Mann emphasized the need for a united front, stating that if Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh shine, the entire nation will benefit. His government has launched an anti-drug campaign across Punjab, a sentiment echoed by Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who led the walk alongside CM Saini. The campaign saw participation from Olympic athletes, representing hope for a healthier future.

