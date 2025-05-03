United Front: A Step Towards a Drug-Free Chandigarh

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lauded the collective fight against drug addiction in the 'Walk for Drug-Free Chandigarh' event, celebrating the efforts of Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh residents. He underscored the critical need for interstate coordination, highlighting that drug traffickers evade law enforcement by shifting their bases to neighboring areas.

The event, attended by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, centered on enhanced collaboration between states and law enforcement agencies to tackle the escalating drug menace.

CM Saini expressed optimism about ridding Chandigarh of drugs through joint efforts. Punjab CM Mann called for a 'revolution' against drugs, urging the youth to follow role models like Milkha Singh rather than singers promoting drug culture. Mann concluded that if Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh succeed, it would illuminate the entire nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)