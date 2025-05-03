Left Menu

United Front: A Step Towards a Drug-Free Chandigarh

During the 'Walk for Drug-Free Chandigarh' event, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini emphasized interstate cooperation to combat drug trafficking. Joined by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and other officials, the focus was on community efforts and making role models of positive figures like Milkha Singh, aiming to eradicate drug abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 11:39 IST
United Front: A Step Towards a Drug-Free Chandigarh
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lauded the collective fight against drug addiction in the 'Walk for Drug-Free Chandigarh' event, celebrating the efforts of Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh residents. He underscored the critical need for interstate coordination, highlighting that drug traffickers evade law enforcement by shifting their bases to neighboring areas.

The event, attended by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, centered on enhanced collaboration between states and law enforcement agencies to tackle the escalating drug menace.

CM Saini expressed optimism about ridding Chandigarh of drugs through joint efforts. Punjab CM Mann called for a 'revolution' against drugs, urging the youth to follow role models like Milkha Singh rather than singers promoting drug culture. Mann concluded that if Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh succeed, it would illuminate the entire nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025