Resilient Spirits: Tanot Village Stands Strong Amid Border Tensions

As tensions surge along the India-Pakistan border following the brutal Pahalgam terror attack, the villagers of Tanot in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, a mere 20 kilometers from the Line of Control, voice their concerns. Despite minimal government support, Basru Ram recalls the 1965 war, highlighting continued resilience.

Recalling those turbulent days, Basru Ram, a Tanot native for 50 years, spoke of being displaced during the 1965 war, only to return with little governmental aid. 'In Pahalgam, innocent civilians and BSF personnel are victimized. Pakistan ignores peace talks, emboldened by terrorist harboring,' he urged, calling for a firm military response.

Reflecting on past divine interventions, villagers cite the miraculous 1965 war incident where bomb shells in Tanot didn't detonate, strengthening their faith. Despite current shelling fears, resident Nutan Kumar points out ongoing issues, like the severe water scarcity plaguing the village for over a week, uniting the community in defiance.

(With inputs from agencies.)