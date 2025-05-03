Left Menu

Resilient Spirits: Tanot Village Stands Strong Amid Border Tensions

Amid rising tensions at the India-Pakistan border, Tanot village in Rajasthan demonstrates remarkable resilience. Despite limited government support and basic infrastructure issues, villagers express unwavering faith and solidarity with the armed forces. They recall the divine intervention during past conflicts and emphasize the need for decisive action against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 13:13 IST
Citizens of Tanot village in Rajasthan (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As tensions surge along the India-Pakistan border following the brutal Pahalgam terror attack, the villagers of Tanot in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, a mere 20 kilometers from the Line of Control, voice their concerns. Despite minimal government support, Basru Ram recalls the 1965 war, highlighting continued resilience.

Recalling those turbulent days, Basru Ram, a Tanot native for 50 years, spoke of being displaced during the 1965 war, only to return with little governmental aid. 'In Pahalgam, innocent civilians and BSF personnel are victimized. Pakistan ignores peace talks, emboldened by terrorist harboring,' he urged, calling for a firm military response.

Reflecting on past divine interventions, villagers cite the miraculous 1965 war incident where bomb shells in Tanot didn't detonate, strengthening their faith. Despite current shelling fears, resident Nutan Kumar points out ongoing issues, like the severe water scarcity plaguing the village for over a week, uniting the community in defiance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

