Controversy Over Naming Digha Temple as 'Jagannath Dham' Sparks Debate
Odisha Minister and others oppose West Bengal's naming of a new Jagannath temple in Digha as 'Jagannath Dham', citing it creates confusion with the original in Puri. Critics demand clarity as the term 'Dham' holds significant religious importance, sparking cultural sensitivity and political tensions.
Odisha's Minister Prithviraj Harichandan criticized the West Bengal government for naming a newly constructed Jagannath temple in Digha as 'Jagannath Dham', stating it creates unnecessary confusion. Referencing a metaphor, Harichandan emphasized, 'If I name my house a palace, it won't become one. Dhams are unique and institutional.'
The minister further revealed an internal investigation has commenced, addressing concerns over the temple's naming and its implications. Harichandan has approached Shree Jagannath Temple's Chief Administrator for an inquiry into the implications of designating the Digha temple as a Dham and the involvement of Puri's temple servitors in the ceremony.
This sentiment is echoed by BJP MP Pradip Purohit and renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, who perceive the naming as disrespectful and misleading. They urge Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to rectify the situation, emphasizing the singularity of the Jagannath Dham in Puri.
