Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Calls for Judicial Integrity and Protection of Constitution

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to defend India's Constitution, democracy, and judiciary during a program at the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court. She criticized media trials and highlighted her government's efforts to maintain fast-track courts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 17-01-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 20:38 IST
Mamata Banerjee Calls for Judicial Integrity and Protection of Constitution
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent appeal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to steadfastly protect India's Constitution, democracy, and judicial processes. Speaking at the inauguration of the new Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court, Banerjee emphasized the need for unbiased judicial oversight.

She criticized the rising trend of media trials, calling on Justice Kant to end such practices before case conclusions. Moreover, Banerjee highlighted challenges faced by junior lawyers, advocating for their rights and benefits.

Despite reduced central funding, Banerjee's government has established 88 fast-track courts, focusing significantly on women's and human rights issues. She also announced the construction of the new Jalpaiguri building, underscoring significant state investments in judicial infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026