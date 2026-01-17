Mamata Banerjee Calls for Judicial Integrity and Protection of Constitution

In a fervent appeal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to steadfastly protect India's Constitution, democracy, and judicial processes. Speaking at the inauguration of the new Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court, Banerjee emphasized the need for unbiased judicial oversight.

She criticized the rising trend of media trials, calling on Justice Kant to end such practices before case conclusions. Moreover, Banerjee highlighted challenges faced by junior lawyers, advocating for their rights and benefits.

Despite reduced central funding, Banerjee's government has established 88 fast-track courts, focusing significantly on women's and human rights issues. She also announced the construction of the new Jalpaiguri building, underscoring significant state investments in judicial infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)