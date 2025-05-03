Left Menu

Musk Unveils Lightweight Grok Algorithm for X Platform

Elon Musk announces that the X platform will replace its existing recommendation algorithm with a lightweight version of Grok. This move is a strategic change aimed at enhancing platform performance and user experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 14:39 IST
Musk Unveils Lightweight Grok Algorithm for X Platform
Musk

In a significant development for tech enthusiasts, Elon Musk has revealed plans to replace the X platform's recommendation algorithm with a new, streamlined version of Grok. This switch is expected to significantly bolster the platform's performance and elevate user experience.

The announcement was made via an X post on May 3, according to reports from Reuters. The current recommendation algorithm will be phased out in favor of Grok's lightweight variant, a strategic decision that aligns with the company's goals of technological enhancement.

This change is anticipated to bring about improvements that will appeal not just to users but also to stakeholders invested in the platform's future. Further details on the implementation timeline are yet to be disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

