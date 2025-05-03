NEET-UG 2025: Unprecedented Security Measures for India's Largest Medical Entrance Exam

The highly anticipated NEET-UG 2025 examination, set for May 4, will see more than 22.7 lakh candidates taking the test across 5453 centers nationwide, marking one of India's most extensive admission processes. The Education Ministry has announced a three-tier monitoring system at district, state, and central levels to ensure fairness and security.

Ahead of the exams, candidates must undergo strict security protocols with mock drills scheduled for May 3. These include testing mobile signal jammers, biometric authentication, and frisking procedures. Exam centers primarily located in government and government-aided institutions aim to provide better oversight and smooth operations.

To combat academic dishonesty, the 2024 Public Examinations Act imposes severe penalties for cheating, including up to three years of debarment from NTA exams and potential legal action. Authorities assure candidates of necessary facilities amid rising temperatures, including water, electricity, and medical aid, ensuring a safe environment during the exam process.

(With inputs from agencies.)