Tragic Incident in Bhiwandi: Mystery Surrounds Family's Death

A 32-year-old woman and her three minor daughters were discovered hanging in their Bhiwandi home, Maharashtra, police reported on Saturday.

The incident starkly highlights an apparent suicide case, noted through a recovered letter from the deceased, which declared no one else should shoulder blame for their deaths.

The woman's husband, working a night shift in a powerloom unit, made the grim discovery upon his return. The community and authorities are left in turmoil, probing the incident from all angles to uncover the motive. A case has been registered, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)