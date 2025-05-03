Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Bhiwandi: Mystery Surrounds Family's Death

In Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, a woman and her three young daughters were found dead in an apparent suicide. A note left by the woman absolves others of blame. Police are investigating to uncover the motive. The tragic event has shaken the local community, prompting a deeper investigation.

Updated: 03-05-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 16:00 IST
A 32-year-old woman and her three minor daughters were discovered hanging in their Bhiwandi home, Maharashtra, police reported on Saturday.

The incident starkly highlights an apparent suicide case, noted through a recovered letter from the deceased, which declared no one else should shoulder blame for their deaths.

The woman's husband, working a night shift in a powerloom unit, made the grim discovery upon his return. The community and authorities are left in turmoil, probing the incident from all angles to uncover the motive. A case has been registered, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

