Formula One's Green Fuel Challenge: The Expensive Road to Sustainability

Formula One's transition to 100% sustainable fuel next season is costlier than anticipated, as detailed by Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff. The challenge lies in creating a completely green supply chain, with potential regulation tweaks under consideration to reduce costs and enhance financial sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 03-05-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 17:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Formula One's move to fully sustainable fuel from the next season is encountering unanticipated financial hurdles, as revealed by Mercedes team leader Toto Wolff. The price of the innovative fuel emerged as a significant concern in a recent Formula One commission meeting of team bosses and stakeholders.

Diving deeper, Wolff explained at the Miami Grand Prix that the main expense derives from establishing a green energy contribution and supply chain, which demands costly specifications. The current cost is higher than originally forecasted, leading to discussions about possible regulatory modifications to lower costs.

On the other hand, Red Bull's Christian Horner noted substantial development costs but downplayed the financial impact on his team. He suggested introducing cost brackets in the future, adding that fuel remains a crucial performance factor. Formula One aspires to achieve net zero carbon status by 2030, impacting both on-track cars and race weekend operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

