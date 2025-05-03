Left Menu

Transforming Telangana: Nation's Highways Get Major Boost

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and G Kishan Reddy highlight rapid road infrastructure development in Telangana. They will inaugurate and lay the foundation for multiple highway projects worth Rs 7,000 crores on May 5. Key projects in Adilabad and Hyderabad promise significant advancements in regional connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 17:45 IST
Transforming Telangana: Nation's Highways Get Major Boost
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to boost infrastructure in Telangana, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and G Kishan Reddy have announced the initiation of multiple highway projects on May 5. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the state has witnessed rapid progress in national highway developments over the past decade.

Gadkari and Reddy are scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects totaling Rs 7,000 crore. Key events will take place in Adilabad and Hyderabad, where Rs 5,413 crore worth of projects will be launched. These initiatives are set to enhance road connectivity across the state.

Specifically, in Adilabad, 123 kilometers of roads costing Rs 3,694 crore will be inaugurated, alongside new projects worth Rs 168.47 crore. In Hyderabad, the agenda includes inaugurating 22.57 kilometers of roads for Rs 895.64 crore, with additional plans for 20.87 kilometers of new roads valued at Rs 657.27 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025