Transforming Telangana: Nation's Highways Get Major Boost

In a significant move to boost infrastructure in Telangana, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and G Kishan Reddy have announced the initiation of multiple highway projects on May 5. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the state has witnessed rapid progress in national highway developments over the past decade.

Gadkari and Reddy are scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects totaling Rs 7,000 crore. Key events will take place in Adilabad and Hyderabad, where Rs 5,413 crore worth of projects will be launched. These initiatives are set to enhance road connectivity across the state.

Specifically, in Adilabad, 123 kilometers of roads costing Rs 3,694 crore will be inaugurated, alongside new projects worth Rs 168.47 crore. In Hyderabad, the agenda includes inaugurating 22.57 kilometers of roads for Rs 895.64 crore, with additional plans for 20.87 kilometers of new roads valued at Rs 657.27 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)