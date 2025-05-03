Left Menu

Calm Restored in Nainital Amidst Ongoing Investigation of Minor's Alleged Rape

Amidst the alleged rape of a minor in Nainital, local police emphasize restored order despite prior unrest. Senior police officials confirm an active investigation, assuranced by swift and rigorous action against the accused. Regional authorities and national bodies call for a fair, expedient inquiry into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 17:52 IST
Calm Restored in Nainital Amidst Ongoing Investigation of Minor's Alleged Rape
Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Narayan Meena (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the alleged rape of a minor in Nainital, law enforcement officials reported on Saturday that tranquility has been restored in the city, with supplementary police forces deployed as a precautionary measure. Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Narayan Meena informed ANI that a disturbance erupted outside the police station on the night the initial report was filed.

The police are actively investigating the case, maintaining public order with enhanced security presence. Markets remain open and tourism is unaffected. Authorities reacted promptly to the initial disturbance, filing charges against unidentified individuals involved in the incident. Surveillance video footage is being reviewed as part of the probe, SSP Meena added.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Deepam Seth assured a prompt and comprehensive investigation would follow, emphasizing severe penalties for those responsible. The state's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, promised full support to the victim's family. Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women expressed grave concern and pressed for a timely, thorough investigation, urging protection and swift justice for the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025