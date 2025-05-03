Calm Restored in Nainital Amidst Ongoing Investigation of Minor's Alleged Rape

Following the alleged rape of a minor in Nainital, law enforcement officials reported on Saturday that tranquility has been restored in the city, with supplementary police forces deployed as a precautionary measure. Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Narayan Meena informed ANI that a disturbance erupted outside the police station on the night the initial report was filed.

The police are actively investigating the case, maintaining public order with enhanced security presence. Markets remain open and tourism is unaffected. Authorities reacted promptly to the initial disturbance, filing charges against unidentified individuals involved in the incident. Surveillance video footage is being reviewed as part of the probe, SSP Meena added.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Deepam Seth assured a prompt and comprehensive investigation would follow, emphasizing severe penalties for those responsible. The state's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, promised full support to the victim's family. Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women expressed grave concern and pressed for a timely, thorough investigation, urging protection and swift justice for the victim.

