Left Menu

Karnataka Welcomes Crucial Meeting on Krishna Water Dispute

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar praises the Centre's decision to hold a meeting on the Krishna water sharing dispute, urging swift action due to a significant delay. Shivakumar highlights the water wastage issue and appeals for cooperation from neighboring states Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 21:14 IST
Karnataka Welcomes Crucial Meeting on Krishna Water Dispute
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has expressed optimism over the Centre's move to address the prolonged Krishna water sharing dispute. The Deputy CM welcomed the Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil's decision to convene a meeting on the matter, describing it as a crucial step forward.

"We are very happy that a meeting has been called on the Krishna Tribunal-2 Gazette Notification. We've faced a big loss due to delays and need immediate action," Shivakumar stated, emphasizing the urgency to prevent further wastage of water. He called upon Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra to cooperate in resolving the issue.

The dispute traces back to 1956, with significant milestones in 1973, 2004, and a 2010 report yet unimplemented. Matters were further complicated when Telangana was formed in 2014. The next critical meeting is set for May 7, involving officials from the affected states to discuss solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025