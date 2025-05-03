Karnataka Welcomes Crucial Meeting on Krishna Water Dispute

In a significant development, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has expressed optimism over the Centre's move to address the prolonged Krishna water sharing dispute. The Deputy CM welcomed the Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil's decision to convene a meeting on the matter, describing it as a crucial step forward.

"We are very happy that a meeting has been called on the Krishna Tribunal-2 Gazette Notification. We've faced a big loss due to delays and need immediate action," Shivakumar stated, emphasizing the urgency to prevent further wastage of water. He called upon Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra to cooperate in resolving the issue.

The dispute traces back to 1956, with significant milestones in 1973, 2004, and a 2010 report yet unimplemented. Matters were further complicated when Telangana was formed in 2014. The next critical meeting is set for May 7, involving officials from the affected states to discuss solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)