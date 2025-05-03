Battling Digital Piracy: Strategies for Safeguarding Content Economy Unveiled at WAVES 2025

At WAVES 2025, a panel discussion titled 'Piracy: Safeguarding Content through Technology' brought together global leaders in media, law, and cybersecurity. Participants underscored piracy as a critical threat to the digital content economy, urging for coordinated, multi-dimensional countermeasures.

Vivek Couto from Media Partners Asia spoke on the potential economic impact of piracy, projecting over 10% revenue loss from 2025 to 2029 if piracy remains unchecked. An emphasis was placed on reframing the piracy narrative from protection to potential benefits, predicting effective enforcement could boost legal video service users by 25%.

Shruti Mantri from ISB Institute of Data Science highlighted the overlap between digital piracy and cybercrime, calling for public awareness campaigns. DAZN's Anurag Kashyap detailed a proactive anti-piracy strategy emphasizing detection, disruption, and deterrence. Panellists stressed the importance of technology and judicial reform in combating piracy.

