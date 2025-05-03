Left Menu

Tripura Celebrates Panchayati Raj's Success with National Recognition

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha praised the state's Panchayati Raj system, highlighting its success and national recognition. At a National Panchayati Raj Day event, he emphasized the role of Panchayati Raj in grassroots democracy and rural development. The event showcased successful models and encouraged transparency and public service.

Tripura CM Manik Saha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha commended the state's Panchayati Raj system, stating that it is performing commendably across various parameters. During an event celebrating National Panchayati Raj Day at Gram Swaraj Bhavan in Agartala, CM Saha highlighted the system's national recognition, having secured seven national awards.

CM Saha underscored the crucial importance of Panchayati Raj Institutions in fortifying grassroots democracy and accelerating rural development. He lauded initiatives designed to boost local self-governance and ensure effective supply of welfare schemes, encouraging panchayat members to engage actively in transparent and accountable development planning.

The celebration included presentations on exemplary panchayat models, digital advancements, and honored significant contributions by local bodies. The occasion was enlivened by cultural performances and community exhibits, proudly showcasing the essence of self-governance. National Panchayati Raj Day, commemorated on April 24 annually, marks the enactment of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act of 1993, which institutionalized Panchayati Raj in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

