Railway Minister Launches New Service, Unveils Pune Infrastructure Boost

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced the initiation of a new rail service linking Pune and Chennai with Western Rajasthan, an achievement fulfilling a longstanding regional demand. The service was highlighted by Vaishnaw as a significant milestone, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing this decades-old requirement.

During a visit to Pune, the Minister detailed a comprehensive master plan aimed at doubling the city's railway capacity, a pledge made during past elections. With this new blueprint, the number of trains originating from Pune is set to increase substantially, reflecting an ambitious infrastructure upgrade for the area.

Furthermore, Vaishnaw inspected the site of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train station at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, where construction is advancing rapidly. The handover of land by the Maharashtra government has accelerated progress, with the intricate details of the station's multi-storey design and contemporary construction methodologies underscoring a broader push for enhanced rail logistics.

